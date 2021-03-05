Curio Announces Funding; NFT Platform Receives $1.2M In Oversubscribed Seed Round To Fuel Expansion

-- Funding Will be Used to Expand the Team and Operations, and Further Develop its Proprietary Technology and the Partner Integrations That Make it Easy to Create, Own, Share, and Trade Digital Fan Experiences and Collectibles --

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Curio , the preferred platform for brands and content owners to create digital fan experiences and collectibles, announced the closing of $1.2 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Future Perfect Ventures , with participation from A195 Capital , LongHash Ventures , Moonwhale Ventures , and several others including media veteran Rich Battista, former CEO of Time Inc and former Fox Entertainment executive. Curio plans to utilize the capital to expand its team and operations, and further develop its proprietary technology and partner integrations that enable fans to engage in a more modern way around the content and entertainment brands they love.

Funding comes on the heels of Curio's collaboration with Fremantle , who utilized the company's platform to create digital collectibles for fans of the hit show, American Gods , on STARZ in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video internationally. Digital collectibles for the main characters of the show sold out shortly after their release.

As a part of the investment, Curio will accelerate its integration with Filecoin and Polygon (formerly Matic) to enhance the functionality of the platform for entertainment brands interested in creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Curio enables media brands to connect with fans seamlessly and instantly leveraging Polygon's production-ready transactions; this will bring value to the whole NFT ecosystem on Polygon," said Sandeep Nailwal, COO and Co-Founder, Polygon.

"Curio is building an impressive, robust platform that is enabling entertainment, media and sports brands to create officially licensed digital collectibles, connecting fans to content and characters in a more meaningful way," said Rich Battista. "I believe the opportunity is massive for the entertainment and media ecosystem as Curio's NFTs unlock immersive and unique digital experiences that weren't feasible until now, further delighting passionate fan bases."

Curio enables brands to modernize how they engage with fans and develop emotional connections that digital natives covet. Brands and owners of content can now easily license and monetize limited edition, rare, and exclusive digital assets based on their owned IP, so that fans can share and interact in new ways with the content and characters they love.

"We are excited to support Curio's exceptional team as the company moves into a new phase of growth," said Jalak Jobanputra, General Partner at Future Perfect Ventures. "Curio's platform represents next-generation fan and community engagement, allowing leading brands to connect their biggest fans with the content and characters they're most passionate about."

The Curio team consists of veterans with exits from leaders in entertainment, technology, and blockchain. Their expertise combines involvement with entertainment organizations such as Disney, Universal Pictures and Universal Music Group, alongside a strong basis in fintech, blockchain and technology with companies such as Openfinance, Deloitte, Google, and Yahoo.

"Curio is on a mission to usher in the future of fandom, providing deeper emotional connections with their biggest fans," said Juan M. Hernandez, CEO of Curio. "The modern fan expects to be able to do more with the things they love. We enable engaged digital natives to own a piece of the action wherever they go, in a manner that is certified and authentic."

To learn more about the Curio premium marketplace for brands and content owners to deliver unique digital content to their fan base, please visit https://oncurio.com/ .

About Curio:Curio delivers a new universe for fandom through digital collectibles, driven by state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Our mission is to serve fans. We create digital collectibles offering a sense of ownership, emotional connections, and a space for modern fan clubs and collectors to thrive. Curio's unique value is bringing innovative, cutting-edge engagement opportunities to delight fans and provide them with new ways to extend their relationship with brands. We work with the biggest names in the entertainment industry to create fun collections and experiences for awesome fans like YOU! To learn more about the Curio premium marketplace for brands and content owners to deliver unique digital content to their fan base, please visit https://oncurio.com/.

