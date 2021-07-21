Curi Named To Ward's 50® List Of Top-Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies

RALEIGH, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced that its insurance business has been named to the prestigious Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies for 2021. Curi is the only company that specializes in physician professional liability to make the Ward's 50 list for the second year in a row.

"We're honored to be recognized as a top performer by Ward—particularly in light of the headwinds that our industry and our customers are facing right now," said Curi's CEO, Jason Sandner. "Our commitment to the physicians and practices we serve, coupled with our strong financial foundation and disciplined approach to underwriting, will continue to be critical as we navigate healthcare challenges together."

Ward Benchmarking, part of Aon, is a leading provider of benchmarking and best practices for the insurance industry. The group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 2,900 property-casualty companies in the U.S. every year to identify top performers. Each company on the list must pass primary safety and consistency tests and also achieve superior performance in areas such as revenue growth, surplus growth, and average combined ratio over a five-year analysis period to be included on the Ward's 50 list.

The 2021 list recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance from 2016 to 2020.

For more information on the 2021 Ward's 50 list, visit ward.aon.com/ward-benchmarking/wards50.

About CuriCuri ( curi.com) is an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices. From insurance solutions to asset and wealth management and practice advisory services, the company—built by doctors for doctors—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curi-named-to-wards-50-list-of-top-performing-property--casualty-insurance-companies-301338727.html

SOURCE Curi