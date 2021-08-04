CURE® Media Group Welcomes Susan G. Komen® To Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

Susan G. Komen® is a global leader in the fight against breast cancer and is recognized as the only breast cancer organization that addresses the disease on all fronts.

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE® Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is honored to welcome Susan G. Komen® to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"It is our privilege to welcome a highly respected organization with an incredible legacy in the breast cancer space into our SAP program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE® Media Group. "Through this partnership, we look forward to continuing to serve as an indispensable guide for patients and caregivers at every stage of the cancer journey, working to reach our shared goal of putting an end to cancer."

Founded in 1982, Susan G. Komen® has since become a global leader in the fight against breast cancer. The nonprofit organization has grown to become the world's leading source of funding for breast cancer research and patient support, having invested more than $1.1 billion in groundbreaking research and more than $2.3 billion in advocacy and various patient support services, including education, screening, treatment, patient navigation and direct financial support for treatment-related expenses. These efforts have helped to reduce breast cancer deaths by 41% since 1989. Recognized as the only breast cancer organization that addresses the disease on all fronts, the organization remains committed to saving lives from breast cancer by investing in breakthrough research for the most aggressive and deadly breast cancers, and ensuring all people receive the care they need.

With more than 42,000 women and men in the United States losing their lives to breast cancer each year, Susan G. Komen® is actively working to save lives by supporting people facing breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

About Susan G. Komen® Susan G. Komen® has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About CURE® Media Group CURE® Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE® Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

CURE Media Group Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

