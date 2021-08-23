CURE® Media Group Opens Nominations For The 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program

Since 2013, the MPN Heroes® program has honored people and organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of those with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN)

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE® Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is excited to announce the opening of nominations for the 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program. Nominations will be open through September 9, 2021.

"Year after year, we are blown away by the amazing submissions we receive for the MPN Heroes® Recognition Program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE® Media Group. "MPN Heroes exemplify the most exceptional patients, caregivers, and health care professionals whose lives are affected by MPN. I am looking forward to seeing what this year's program brings and honoring the winners later this winter."

The program celebrates patients, health care professionals, caregivers, advocates, and organizations that contribute to bringing understanding, compassion, and strength to the MPN community. A hero may be defined as a patient with inspiring strength, a caregiver who has consistently offered support and reassurance, a health care professional who has listened to and treated patients with compassion, or an organization dedicated to improving MPN care and support.

The winners will be selected in two categories:

Commitment to the individual : This category recognizes individuals who provide exceptional care, guidance, education, or support to one or more patients with MPN. Honorees may be nurses, healthcare professionals or caregivers.

: This category recognizes individuals who provide exceptional care, guidance, education, or support to one or more patients with MPN. Honorees may be nurses, healthcare professionals or caregivers. Commitment to the broader MPN community: This category recognizes leaders in developing services or programs that address the needs of patients with MPN and their families, friends, caregivers, and medical professionals through the advancement of science and medicine that contributes to the understanding of MPNs, awareness, and approaches to care.

The MPN Heroes® Recognition Program is sponsored by Incyte and CURE Media Group, publisher of CURE® magazine. Incyte partners with CURE® Media Group to support the program, and CURE® hosts the annual MPN Heroes® celebration event. Supporting the MPN community is an ongoing priority for Incyte, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Individuals or entities supported via funding or directed by Incyte are not eligible for consideration or recognition.

The 2021 MPN Heroes® celebration will be hosted by CURE® Media Group and held in December 2021.

For more information on the 2021 MPN Heroes® Recognition Program, click here.

About CURE® Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™.

CURE® Media Group Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

