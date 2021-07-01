CURE Media Group Opens Submissions For Inaugural Poetry Contest

The inaugural contest will showcase the transformation of cancer's challenges into poems that are both therapeutic and inspiring.

CRANBURY, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is pleased to officially announce that submissions are now being accepted for the inaugural 2021 Poetry Contest.

Four winners will be selected to have their poem featured in the fall 2021 issue of CURE® magazine.

"We are thrilled to kick off the summer with the launch of our first-ever 2021 Poetry Contest," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "Participating in the contest will give cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, whose lives have been altered by cancer, an incredible opportunity to share their story artistically and in a unique manner. We are looking forward to reading the outstanding submissions I am confident we will receive."

This year's winners will be selected by a committee of CURE® staff members. Contest entrants must abide by the following rules:

Poems must be submitted as a Word document, with "Poetry Contest" as the subject line of the email.

Participants must include their name, poem title, and poem, with a short description of the poem's meaning and how it relates to their cancer experience.

Participants can submit more than one poem but will win for only one piece, if selected.

All poems must be submitted by, and attributed to, their author(s).

The deadline for submissions to the poetry contest is Sunday, August 15, 2021. Four winners will be selected to have their poem featured in the fall 2021 issue of CURE® magazine. All readers are encouraged to enter their poem(s) for consideration by emailing editor@curetoday.com.

Readers who do not wish to participate in the contest but who would like to submit their poem(s) to appear on the Share Your Story webpage are encouraged to do so throughout the year. Those submissions may also be considered for inclusion in the print or online CURE® magazines.

For more information on the 2021 Poetry Contest, click here.

