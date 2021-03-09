Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 13 Member Hotels From Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator") announced today that it has welcomed 13 new member hotels into its collection from the renowned Noble House Hotels & Resorts, one of the hotel industry's leading owners and managers of lifestyle hotels and...

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator") announced today that it has welcomed 13 new member hotels into its collection from the renowned Noble House Hotels & Resorts, one of the hotel industry's leading owners and managers of lifestyle hotels and resorts. These 13 distinct hotels and resorts join Curator only four months since its November 2020 launch, which includes an increasing number of independent hotels recognizing the value-enhancing benefits of working in cooperative competition. Noble House Hotels & Resorts is also one of Curator's six founding members.

"Noble House is thrilled to join Curator," said Jake Donoghue, Chief Executive Officer, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "This has been a challenging period for hotel operators and owners, yet Curator has enabled us to enhance the operating performance of the independent lifestyle hotels and resorts that we manage. Our owners are pleased with the reduced expenses that Curator brings through its wide array of operating relationships. This allows our hotel teams to spend more time focused on growing revenue and gaining market share, which will be increasingly important as hotel demand improves following the pandemic."

The addition of the 13 new member hotels from Noble House comes on the heels of the February 16, 2021, announcement that 11 member hotels managed by Provenance joined Curator.

Member hotels gain access to best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generate significant cost-savings, along with access to Curator's network of industry professionals and operators. Owners and operators have more time and resources to invest in guest experiences and drive revenues while no longer having to spend time managing and negotiating vendor relationships and contracts.

"Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, something unprecedented in the industry," said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. "Under the Curator umbrella, independent hotels and resorts can optimize their performance and continue to do what they do best: offer amazing guest experiences that only they can provide. Ultimately, this collaboration is lifting the independent hotel industry. We are thrilled with Curator's continued growth with the addition of these 13 Noble House hotels and resorts."

The following Noble House hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection:

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and six industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. To date, 49 out of 120 prospective hotels from the founding member companies have officially on-boarded to Curator. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

