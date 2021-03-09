Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes 13 Member Hotels From Noble House Hotels & Resorts
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator") announced today that it has welcomed 13 new member hotels into its collection from the renowned Noble House Hotels & Resorts, one of the hotel industry's leading owners and managers of lifestyle hotels and resorts. These 13 distinct hotels and resorts join Curator only four months since its November 2020 launch, which includes an increasing number of independent hotels recognizing the value-enhancing benefits of working in cooperative competition. Noble House Hotels & Resorts is also one of Curator's six founding members.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005211/en/
"Noble House is thrilled to join Curator," said Jake Donoghue, Chief Executive Officer, Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "This has been a challenging period for hotel operators and owners, yet Curator has enabled us to enhance the operating performance of the independent lifestyle hotels and resorts that we manage. Our owners are pleased with the reduced expenses that Curator brings through its wide array of operating relationships. This allows our hotel teams to spend more time focused on growing revenue and gaining market share, which will be increasingly important as hotel demand improves following the pandemic."
The addition of the 13 new member hotels from Noble House comes on the heels of the February 16, 2021, announcement that 11 member hotels managed by Provenance joined Curator.
Member hotels gain access to best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology that collectively generate significant cost-savings, along with access to Curator's network of industry professionals and operators. Owners and operators have more time and resources to invest in guest experiences and drive revenues while no longer having to spend time managing and negotiating vendor relationships and contracts.
"Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, something unprecedented in the industry," said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. "Under the Curator umbrella, independent hotels and resorts can optimize their performance and continue to do what they do best: offer amazing guest experiences that only they can provide. Ultimately, this collaboration is lifting the independent hotel industry. We are thrilled with Curator's continued growth with the addition of these 13 Noble House hotels and resorts."
The following Noble House hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection:
- Argonaut Hotel (San Francisco, California) - Housed within Fisherman's Wharf historic Haslett Warehouse building, the hotel boasts views of the San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz, and the Golden Gate Bridge and is mere steps to next door Ghirardelli Square & Hyde Street Pier.
- L'Auberge Del Mar (Del Mar, California) - Located in the heart of Del Mar, L'Auberge is your dream home by the sea, overlooking the Pacific Ocean from one of Southern California's most picturesque coastal villages.
- LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club (Naples, Florida) - Sparkling turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and your own personal oasis, all nestled right between the Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Bay.
- San Diego Mission Bay Resort (San Diego, California) - The best of the Southern California lifestyle at your fingertips - endless outdoor activities, luxurious spa treatments, poolside relaxation - located in the heart of vibrant San Diego.
- Hotel Zoe Fisherman's Wharf (San Francisco, California) - Located in San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf neighborhood, Hotel Zoe is a haven for the adventurer at heart. Located just steps away from the waterfront, adventure in the heart of San Francisco awaits.
- Little Palm Island Resort & Spa (Little Torch Key, Florida) - A magical location that hosted presidents and celebrities, this private paradise can only be reached by sea-plane or boat and boasts no telephones, no televisions, and endless opportunities for a romantic adult getaway.
- Hotel Terra Jackson Hole (Teton Village, Wyoming) - Rated as Jackson Hole's #1 resort in the 2020 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, this modern boutique ski hotel is located at the base of one of the world's most iconic ski destinations and combines indoor elegance with outdoor adventure.
- Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa (Teton Village, Wyoming) - Ski and stay at Jackson Hole's base and experience slopeside luxury, refined mountain living, and upscale amenities in Teton Village.
- Kona Kai Resort & Spa (San Diego, California) - A newly-transformed luxury island escape in the center of San Diego, guests can laze the day away on an oversized balcony looking out over the bay, nibble on local food, enjoy a day on the private beach, or relax with a drink in hand at the pool.
- Solé Miami (Sunny Isles Beach, Florida) - Where Miami energy and oceanfront seclusion become one, featuring a white sand beach, pool deck, and recently renovated view-laden guest rooms right next to Golden Beach, Bal Harbour, and Aventura.
- The Portofino Hotel & Marina (Redondo Beach, California) - This coastal hideaway is a stunning blend of California history and modern elegance, with breathtaking views complemented by floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies.
- Ocean Key Resort & Spa (Key West, Florida) - Key West's top luxury getaway, well-positioned in a wonderfully diverse, positively eclectic, sundrenched neighborhood. Every room comes with a view overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.
- River Terrace Inn (Napa, California) - Casually elegant, this hotel is the perfect blend of urban hospitality and serene location, overlooking the Napa River and nature preserve - and with Napa's best tasting rooms, wine bars, fine dining, and downtown shopping just a short walk away.
About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and six industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. To date, 49 out of 120 prospective hotels from the founding member companies have officially on-boarded to Curator. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.
About Noble House Hotels & Resorts
Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005211/en/