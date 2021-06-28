Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects StayNTouch As A Preferred PMS Partner

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric and cloud hotel property management systems (PMS), was selected by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator") as a preferred PMS partner for their growing...

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric and cloud hotel property management systems (PMS), was selected by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection ("Curator") as a preferred PMS partner for their growing portfolio of independent boutique hotels.

Curator is a distinct collection of hand-picked independent lifestyle hotels and resorts across the United States and the globe. The partnership between StayNTouch and Curator enables Curator member hotels to leverage StayNTouch's guest-centric cloud PMS and contactless solutions to facilitate smoother operations, streamline staff training and productivity, and enhance the guest welcome and departure experience.

"Given the current climate surrounding resource and staffing shortages, our independent owners and operators need a PMS that is intuitive, robust, and easy-to-use," said Austin Segal, Curator's Vice President. "StayNTouch is an ideal option to help many of our members facilitate a lean and highly-efficient operation. Each one of our member hotels offers their guests an entirely unique experience, so they need technology that is flexible in delivering on their individual visions. StayNTouch's simplified open-API architecture and their commitment to building a strong integration ecosystem makes it easy for our member hotels to grow their technology stack more strategically."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer for StayNTouch, said, "We are excited to partner with Curator's independent member hotels and offer our full suite of solutions to help enhance operations and deliver on the guest experience each owner has distinctly crafted. Many independent hotels are facing severe operational challenges because of the current labor crunch. Now more than ever, StayNTouch is committed to providing our customers with best-in-class PMS technology that empowers owners and their staff to deliver unburdened hospitality."

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About StayNTouchStayNTouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - Get Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

