Curative Researchers Initiate Research Study To Test Efficacy Of Self-Collected COVID-19 Tests

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 testing startup Curative, Inc. today announced the launch of a new COVID-19 study in the City of San Antonio. The research aims to better understand how video-assisted and observed self-collected oral swab samples and nasal swab samples compare to provider-collected nasal swab samples for the detection of COVID-19. Self-collected samples reduce reliance on the supply of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves and lab coats) and prevent potential exposure of our doctors or nurses to novel Coronavirus.

"As the pandemic continues, it's imperative that we find and promote scalable, reliable, and convenient testing methods," said Fred Turner, CEO of Curative. "Asymptomatic people living in the San Antonio area have an opportunity to make a real difference in the future of COVID-19 testing by participating in this study. The more we can use self-collected tests, we minimize resources required, expand testing capabilities, and ultimately track and treat as needed."

Curative is seeking participants for this study. To qualify for the study, participants must have no COVID-related symptoms that meet the CDC guidelines as evaluated by a healthcare practitioner.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or cough. Those that take part in the research may have to do a self-collected oral and nasal swab, blood sample, clinician collected nasal and nasopharyngeal (NP) swab.

San Antonio Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger stated, "The City of San Antonio is dedicated to ensuring the health of our residents, and this study of potential asymptomatic cases is key to furthering the fight against this pandemic. We would like to thank our strategic partner Curative for taking the lead on this initiative."

The study will be conducted at the Freeman Coliseum (3201 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX 78219) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday Sept. 25 and.26, and Oct. 2 and 3. COVID-19 tests outside of the survey are also available throughout the San Antonio area.

To register for the COVID-19 study or to test for COVID-19 at Freeman Coliseum, go to sanantonio.curativeinc.com.

Curative expands access to testing through next generation testing with mobile vans and kiosks across Texas, including remote areas. It also recently opened a new CLIA-certified laboratory facility based in Pflugerville, Texas to increase both availability and processing capacity for the state by 10,000 tests per day, using the company's FDA authorized oral fluid COVID-19 test. The test is painless and simple to use with turnaround times within 48 hours.

Since its founding in January, Curative has become one of the leading COVID-19 testing providers. The company has tested over 4 million samples across the U.S. and tests approximately 70,000 samples per day. Curative also operates the country's largest COVID-19 testing site at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

About CurativeCurative Inc. was founded to develop tests for sepsis in January 2020 and pivoted to COVID-19 in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. Curative is currently operational within a CLIA-certified lab in Los Angeles, CA and Washington, D.C. Founded by Fred Turner and comprised of a team of doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative is rapidly scaling its simple-to-use oral fluid COVID-19 tests to reach the groups most in need of testing. For more details on Curative, please visit www.curativeinc.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curative-researchers-initiate-research-study-to-test-efficacy-of-self-collected-covid-19-tests-301138395.html

SOURCE Curative, Inc.