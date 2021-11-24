CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES OCULAR TOLERANCE EVALUATION OF METFORMIN EYE DROP FORMULATIONS FOR TREATMENT OF MACULAR DEGENERATION

Company's First I n -license Pipeline P roduct to E nter P re- clinical S tudies

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative Biotech" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today the company has advanced into ocular tolerance evaluation of various metformin eye drop formulations.

As a significant step towards moving into human clinical trials, the current studies focus on tolerability and pharmacokinetics which will assess the ocular tissue distribution after topical ocular delivery of metformin. These studies will aid in optimization of the formulation and build evidence to ensure adequate exposure and safety via topical ocular delivery, which will support the company to move into Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies for an IND filing.

Ocular tolerance includes observations at dosing, general clinical observations twice daily (evaluation of behavior/clinical signs with particular attention paid to the eyes), ophthalmic examinations by a board-certified veterinary ophthalmologist according to the modified Hackett-McDonald scoring scale, and ocular histopathology.

Paul Michaels, Chairman and President of Curative Biotech said, "Significantly for our future IND filing, we are also measuring metformin concentration in the plasma to evaluate systemic exposure. We are conducting studies which will be followed with histological analysis."

Curative Biotech is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare or currently unmet medical needs. Curative Biotech is focused on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths resulting from either the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. At the heart of the Company is a product development engine that rests on our unique S.O.A.R. filter (Science, Opportunity, Acceleration, Rare Disease.) At Curative Biotech, we envision a world where all patients have a therapeutic option.

