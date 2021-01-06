Curaleaf Announces Proposed Offering Of Subordinate Voting Shares

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced today that it is commencing an overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of subordinate voting shares (the "Offered Securities") of the Company.

The Offered Securities will be offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated November 2, 2020 (the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The prospectus supplement is expected to be filed on January 8, 2020.

The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Securities pursuant to the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. Canaccord Genuity is acting as the lead underwriter for the Offering.

Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, "As the U.S. cannabis industry continues to enjoy tremendous growth, and now with the Georgia results confirming Democratic control of the Senate, we anticipate the acceleration of legalization at the federal level and consequently, newly enhanced opportunities in the sector. With the recent adult-use cannabis deregulation initiatives in New Jersey and Arizona, and New York announcing its proposal to legalize and create a comprehensive system to oversee and regulate cannabis as part of the 2021 State of the State, now is a pivotal time to raise additional capital to support our growth initiatives as we continue to build out our capabilities in these new markets. With the added balance sheet flexibility this offering will provide, Curaleaf will be increasingly well positioned to leverage potential high-return organic and well as inorganic growth opportunities going forward."

Copies of the Prospectus, following filing thereof, may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and from Canaccord Genuity Corp., 161 Bay Street, Suite 3000, Toronto, ON M5J 2S1. The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

