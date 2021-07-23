Curaleaf Announces Opening Of Branded Store In Wells, Maine

Addition Marks Company's 108 th Dispensary Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, celebrates the opening of a new Curaleaf-branded medical location in Wells, located at 913 Post Rd., Wells, ME 04090. This is the company's fifth branded location in Maine (comprised of one adult-use and four medical locations) and its 108th nationwide.

The new store, which officially opens its doors today, will provide the same best-in-class patient care, high-quality medical cannabis products, education, and convenient curbside pick-up that patients in Maine have come to expect from Curaleaf. This is the first Curaleaf-branded store in Wells, a popular tourist destination in Maine. Because of the state's reciprocity regulations, Curaleaf Wells can also provide service to out-of-state patients provided they have a valid medical marijuana certification from their home state with a corresponding driver's license or state ID.

"It's important for medical patients to have access to the medication they need while travelling, and Curaleaf Wells is happy to provide continued access to quality products and expertise our patients know and trust," said Scott Reed, General Manager at Curaleaf Maine. "We are excited to be in Wells and serve our expanded patient community."

To celebrate the new location, Curaleaf Wells patients will receive 10% off their first purchase and have access to free delivery from July 23-25. The first 100 patients will receive a gift bag and assorted treats. Curaleaf Maine will also donate $5,000 to VetFuel, a local veteran's organization. For more information on Curaleaf's locations in Maine, along with hours of operation and contact information, please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#maine.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 108 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

