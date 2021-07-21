CURAD® Named Official Medical Supplier And ActivICE® Named Official Topical Pain Relief Partner Of IRONMAN® U.S. Series

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURAD® and ActivICE ®, two Medline brands and leading providers of world-class consumer medical products, announced today they are the Official Medical Supplier and Official Topical Relief Partner of IRONMAN U.S. Series. IRONMAN is the #1 mass participation event company in the world, and the full-distance IRONMAN triathlon is widely considered the world's most challenging single-day endurance event. Through the partnership, the brands will reach athletes training for, and participating in IRONMAN races through sampling, marketing, social media, and on-site activations.

New products under the CURAD Performance Series line, featuring IRONMAN branding, include bandages, sports tapes, kinesiology tapes, braces and wraps, are now available on Amazon. ActivICE, a topical pain relief line which includes gels, sprays and roll-ons specifically designed to quickly decrease pain and improve the recovery process are also available via Amazon. New and innovative products in both lines will be introduced throughout the next several months at additional retailers.

"Even the most seasoned athletes can experience strains, sprains and injuries. This partnership aims at helping athletes and active people stay healthy and cross the finish line," said Keats McGonigal, Vice President of Operations, IRONMAN North America. "Our athletes typically train a year in advance of a race and put their bodies through physically grueling situations on land and in water because they are dedicated to the sport. We're confident the partnership between IRONMAN, CURAD and ActivICE will enhance training and recovery for our community."

"IRONMAN's goals and philosophy closely match our own, and we are thrilled to announce this collaboration. Whether you're training for an IRONMAN or running for fun on the weekend, our hospital-approved, life-tested, and state-of-the-art products are the perfect solution for active people who believe ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE®," said Christopher Brown, Senior Marketing Manager - Retail, Consumer Division at Medline.

Tambra Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Medline, and an IRONMAN athlete, added, "Our brand and products truly meet the needs of the IRONMAN athlete and their journey from start line to finish line."

Through the partnership, CURAD will have a tent in the IRONMAN Village at IRONMAN Wisconsin in September and the Supersapiens IRONMAN World Championship® in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i in October. At the events, visitors will be able to try CURAD Performance Series and ActivICE products and take their photo in front of a finish line backdrop. Mike Reilly, the Voice of IRONMAN, and Craig Alexander, three-time IRONMAN World Champion, will be at the tent during select times to meet race participants.

CURAD and ActivICE are registered trademarks of Medline, the nation's largest family-owned, privately held manufacturer and distributor of world-class medical products and proven clinical solutions for home, hospital, and long-term care.

About CURADSince being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized - introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless ® EZ Release ® adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series ® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

