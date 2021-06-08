CURAD® Launches Performance Series IRONMAN® Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape Designed For Training And Recovery

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURAD®, a leading provider of world-class consumer medical products, announces the launch of its Performance Series IRONMAN Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape fortified with Thrive Far Infrared technology. The line is powered by Thrive Tape, creators of Thrive Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape designed to support muscles and joints with the benefit of targeted pain relief. This innovative collaboration ensures that every athlete has the opportunity to train - and recover - like a pro.

Kinesiology tape is a go-to item for elite athletes ranging from Olympians to those training for endurance sports events and everyone in-between. The addition of Thrive Far Infrared technology elevates the Performance Series IRONMAN Kinesiology Tape.

Thrive Far Infrared technology works by absorbing the body's energy and redirecting that energy back as far infrared, a region in the infrared spectrum of electromagnetic radiation. The sensation of this technology may be experienced as a gentle radiant heat when applied to the human body. It also offers a unique two-in-one advantage by providing targeted pain management as well as pressure relief caused by muscle tension and strain.

Unlike other modes of recovery, this tape provides support and relief, allowing users to actually continue to train at their chosen levels of activity. It can be used in a multitude of ways to help manage foot, ankle, leg, back, neck, shoulder, chest, arm, and wrist issues.

In addition, the Performance Series IRONMAN Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape is made of flexible, elastic threads as well as water and sweat-resistant material and features a 100% acrylic adhesive for multi-day wear.

CURAD joined forces with one of the Thrive Tape founders and accredited fitness expert, Don Saladino, to ideate and execute on a product that aligned with the missions of both brands.

"As elite athletes have come to understand, the recovery process is just as important as the workout itself," said Saladino. "The Thrive Tape team is really looking forward to bringing the training and recovery benefits of our Thrive Far Infrared technology and CURAD's Performance Series to athletes of all levels."

The Performance Series IRONMAN Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape is available in black and pink. The product joins CURAD's current lineup of kinesiology tapes and can be found on Amazon . As the official medical supplier of IRONMAN, CURAD's Performance Series IRONMAN Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape can also be purchased online at the IRONMAN store.

CURAD is registered trademark of Medline, the nation's largest family-owned, privately held manufacturer and distributor of world-class medical products and proven clinical solutions for home, hospital, and long-term care.

About CURADSince being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized - introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

