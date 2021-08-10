Cunard Makes Final Touches To Queen Elizabeth As The Ship Prepares For Return To Sailing On Friday

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The final touches are being made to Cunard's Queen Elizabeth as the luxury cruise line prepares to return to sailing on Friday, August 13th after a 17 month break.

"I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board," said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe.

"We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on board experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer," Palethorpe added.

Following a series of other UK voyages, Cunard's international sailings on board Queen Elizabeth will begin in October with a cruise from Southampton to Amsterdam followed by a 14 night voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira this November.

CunardCunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2 ®, Queen Victoria ® and Queen Elizabeth ®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded #1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards; and "Best Service," "Best Onboard Enrichment" and "Best World Cruise" by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards. Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises ( Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

