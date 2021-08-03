CUMULUS MEDIA Taps Rich Eisen For Monday Night Football

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUMULUS MEDIA's (NSDQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will further expand Emmy-nominated broadcaster Rich Eisen's role within the network to include pregame and halftime hosting duties for Monday Night Football on Westwood One. The Monday night schedule kicks off on September 13, when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Las Vegas Raiders and concludes on January 3, 2022, when the Cleveland Browns battle the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Monday Night Football on Westwood One is one of the greatest hosting gigs in broadcasting..." - Rich Eisen

In addition, Eisen will host Westwood One's broadcast of the NFL's Opening Night on Thursday, September 9, when the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. He will also contribute to Westwood One's pregame and halftime coverage of Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Kevin Harlan and Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner will return as the lead broadcast crew for the NFL on Westwood One.

Eisen currently hosts two podcasts for the CUMULUS Podcast Network: The Rich Eisen Show, which offers an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture with some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, and Just Getting Started, which focuses on how famous athletes found their road to success. Westwood One also assists in the distribution of the Rich Eisen radio show.

"Monday Night Football on Westwood One is one of the greatest hosting gigs in broadcasting and I'm honored to have the seat," said Eisen. "The fact that I can expand my partnership with Westwood One beyond my daily show and podcast platform by talking even more football thrills me to no end."

"Westwood One and the NFL's Monday Night Football share a history filled with amazing football and some of the greatest voices to ever cover the game," said Bruce Gilbert, Senior Vice President, Sports Programming. "We are pleased that Rich Eisen has agreed to carry on that storied tradition by adding his preeminent NFL Network voice to our pre-game and half-time programming."

Emmy nominated host, Rich Eisen is the host The Rich Eisen Show, airing weekdays on Peacock TV from noon-3PM ET. This summer, Eisen hosted Tokyo Gold for Peacock TV, recapping the biggest stories and highlights from the Olympics. He continues to be the signature host of the NFL Network, where he was hired as the network's first on-air talent in the summer of 2003. Prior to joining NFL Network, Eisen spent eight years at ESPN, where as one of the network's most visible personalities he hosted SportsCenter alongside Stuart Scott, as well as a variety of other high-profile assignments.

About CUMULUS MEDIACUMULUS MEDIA (CMLS) - Get Report is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contacts: Karen Glover | Westwood One | kglover@westwoodone.com | (212) 299-3108 Zach Rosenfield | Rosenfield Media Group | zach@rmg-pr.com | (310) 429-3659

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumulus-media-taps-rich-eisen-for-monday-night-football-301346552.html

SOURCE CUMULUS MEDIA