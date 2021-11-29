CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Participation In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

5 th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the "Company" or "CUMULUS MEDIA") announced today that Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Lopez-Balboa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

5 th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit - Fireside chat: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 10:40 AM Eastern Time

Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference - Group presentation: Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern Time, which will be live streamed and available on-demand within 24 hours

Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings during both conferences.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 412 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Department IR@cumulus.com 404-260-6600