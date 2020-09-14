Cummins Names Six New Vice Presidents

Today, Cummins Inc. (CMI) - Get Report announced the promotion of six leaders to vice presidents, effective October 1. The employees are John Gaidoo, Judy Brunson, Bonnie Fetch, Cathy Van Way, John Brockhaus and Angel Franklin.

"Each of these talented leaders is a champion of our company values and has demonstrated their ability to deliver results for our customers and improve the lives of those around them," said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. "These are all critical roles, and I am confident that each of these leaders will have a significant and positive impact on Cummins' long-term success."

John Gaidoo - Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Employment and Labor Relations

Gaidoo joined Cummins in 2011 and has held several roles in addition to his position as an employment lawyer. Gaidoo has served as the global lead lawyer for the company's Crisis Action Management Program, the company's Assistant Corporate Secretary, and the Executive Director of Human Resources for the Cummins Emissions Solutions (CES) business. Gaidoo is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Prior to joining Cummins, Gaidoo worked for the law firm of Baker & Daniels LLP (now Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP) and before that he spent nearly a decade in engineering.

Judy Brunson - Vice President, Quality

Brunson joined Cummins earlier this year. Prior to joining Cummins, Brunson spent 20 years in the Daimler and DaimlerChrysler family of companies where she held positions in Research and Development, Engineering, Manufacturing, Product Marketing and Planning, Product Litigation, Quality and Customer Experience and Operations. In addition, Brunson has a rich history of promoting diversity and inclusion and supporting the employee voice through her involvement in employee resource group development for Mercedes Benz.

Bonnie Fetch - Vice President, Distribution Business Supply Chain Services

Fetch joined Cummins in 2018, coming from Caterpillar where she held a range of positions in Logistics, Manufacturing, Product Design, Human Resources, Organizational Development and business leadership over the course of 20 years. With the promotion, Fetch will be responsible for driving improvement in Cummins' supply chain integration efforts to ensure that the company operates more effectively and is more competitive in the future. Fetch began her career 30 years ago in the service industry running full-service restaurants and then owning a small family business.

Cathy Van Way - Vice President, Government Relations

Van Way has been with Cummins for nearly 20 years and under her leadership, Cummins' Government Relations function has matured from a U.S. focused team to a global team. In addition to her work in the United States, Van Way spent two years in Cummins' Beijing office, establishing a government relations presence for the company in China. Prior to joining Cummins, Van Way spent nearly 10 years as Counsel to the Committee on Energy and Commerce for the U.S. House of Representatives, and before that she was an associate attorney at a Washington, D.C. law firm.

John Brockhaus - Vice President, Human Resources Technology and Strategy

Brockhaus has over 20 years experience in a variety of Human Resource (HR) roles at Cummins and has been integral in creating HR processes that serve as the foundation for how employees experience Cummins. Brockhaus has led efforts to connect HR strategy, technology and functional excellence, which is critical to employee retention and development. Brockhaus joined Cummins in 1997 as an intern. He began working full-time in 1998 and has worked in a variety of positions across the HR organization at Cummins during his career.

Angel Franklin - Vice President, Compensation and Benefits

Franklin joined Cummins in January 2019 to lead the Compensation and Benefits team, including health and wellness, retirement, mobility and broad-based compensation. Before joining Cummins, Franklin spent 15 years devoted to employee success focusing on talent strategy, performance and succession management, organizational culture change, diversity and inclusion and leadership development in roles with Tesla, Kellogg and Ernst & Young.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 61,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.3 billion on sales of $23.6 billion in 2019. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005572/en/