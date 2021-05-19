Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Names John Hamm New Chief Financial Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) - Get Report,a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has promoted John Hamm to Director Finance & Accounting and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will manage all of Cumberland's finance and accounting activities while continuing to oversee corporate development and legal matters.

Hamm has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience, including 20 years in health care. He previously served as Cumberland's Director Corporate Development, where he was responsible for business development, alliance management and legal activities.

"In the past two years, John has proven himself to be an integral part of our team here at Cumberland," said A.J. Kazimi, chief executive officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "We're confident he'll continue to serve our company with the highest integrity and help advance our mission of improving patient care through the delivery of high-quality medicines."

Prior to joining Cumberland in 2019, Hamm served in senior executive positions in the health care, broadcasting and telecom industries. Hamm is the former Chief Operating Officer at HealthSpring and Chief Financial Officer for their pharmacy business. HealthSpring, a managed care organization, now operates as Cigna-HealthSpring.

He also is the former Vice President Finance at Emdeon Business Services, a health care technology company now operating as Change Healthcare Inc. - a NASDAQ listed company with over $3 billion in annual revenues. He began his executive career as Vice President, Controller at Viacom.

Hamm earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with a minor in accounting from Wheeling University. Additionally, he earned his master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from West Virginia University. Hamm is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified Financial Manager (CFM).

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatology market segments. These medical specialties are categorized by moderately concentrated prescriber bases that the company believes can be penetrated effectively by targeted sales forces.

The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

Caldolor ® ( ibuprofen ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose ® ( lactulose ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;

( ) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation; Vibativ ® ( telavancin ) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections;

( ) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections; RediTrex ® (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis;

Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; Vaprisol ® ( conivaptan ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;

( ) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Omeclamox ®-Pak , ( omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; and

, ( ) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( ) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease; and Acetadote ® ( acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, which can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-names-john-hamm-new-chief-financial-officer-301295340.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.