Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Hit $3M

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since creating the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, Culver's has raised $3 million to support agricultural education.

The Thank You Farmers Project is about more than showing appreciation for the hard work of today's farmers: It's about ensuring we have enough food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education efforts that encourage smart farming. One way that Culver's does this is by supporting FFA.

"Today's FFA members are tomorrow's ag leaders," says Alison Wedig, Culver's marketing specialist and former Wisconsin FFA president. "Many of these students will go on to dedicate their careers to ensuring a sustainable future food supply, so we want to support them and give them a forum to share their voices and passions."

One of the many ways that Culver's supports FFA is through the annual FFA Essay Contest - which just launched on Feb. 22, 2021, for its seventh year.

Like past years, three winners will be chosen to receive funds for their FFA chapters in the totals of $7,500, $5,000, and $2,500. Because the pandemic has made it very difficult for FFA chapters to host their own fundraisers, the prize money will help the winning chapters pursue educational projects and initiatives that otherwise may have gone unfunded.

As always, the contest is a chance for students to demonstrate their passion for agricultural education. New this year, students will also be able to submit videos for the contest. This entry method was introduced to recognize the public speaking and presentation skills students develop in FFA and allow them to showcase those abilities.

This year's prompt is:

What lessons has the agriculture industry learned from the COVID-19 pandemic? How can we use these learnings to improve the industry to ensure a sustainable future?

Both written essays (1,000 words or less) and videos (5 minutes or less) will be accepted at culvers.com/essaycontest until the deadline of April 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. CT.

Learn more about how Culver's supports FFA chapters through Thank You Farmers Project fundraising.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 785 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

