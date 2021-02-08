Culture Greetings Introduces New "Forever Valentine" Cards In Partnership With R&B Icon Charlie Wilson And P Music Group, Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Greetings, a female and black-owned digital-to-print greeting card platform, announces a new partnership with R&B Icon and 13-time GRAMMY Award nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Wilson and his label P Music...

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Greetings, a female and black-owned digital-to-print greeting card platform, announces a new partnership with R&B Icon and 13-time GRAMMY Award nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Wilson and his label P Music Group, Inc. to launch a new series of "Forever Valentine" greeting cards. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Forever Valentine cards celebrate the everyday love highlighted in Wilson's #1 single of the same namesake produced by Bruno Mars, The Stereotypes and D'Mile.

"Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love and with "Forever Valentine" we are celebrating the notion to love like every day is Valentine's Day," stated Wilson. "I hope these Forever Valentine cards spread love and 'bring so much joy and energy'."

"Charlie and the P Music Group family are excited to partner with Dr. Dionne Mahaffey and Culture Greetings on these special cards," stated Michael Paran, Founder and CEO of P Music Group, Inc. "This is our first project, and we are looking forward to bringing more designs for all to enjoy and share throughout the year."

Available on the Culture Greetings platform, the cards can be customized with a personalized message and sent directly to the recipient via postal mail or sent to any Walgreens location within the 50 states for same-day pick-up. Each card will include a special QR-code that links to a special love playlist curated in part by Wilson and Culture Greetings.

"For over 4 decades, Charlie Wilson has been serenading the world with his voice and spreading love," said Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, Founder of Culture Greetings. "Our brand was founded to celebrate positivity, family and connections, and we are excited to partner with Uncle Charlie to continue elevating and sharing the message of unconditional love to the masses."

Charlie Wilson's Forever Valentine cards will join more than 60 Valentine's Day greeting cards that celebrate multidimensional and cross-cultural love. In addition, the Culture Greetings platform has over 2000 greeting cards featuring imagery centered around and elevating the Black and Brown communities' voices and cultural holidays and occasions, life milestones, social justice, LGBTQ+, and photo-card templates for customized personal greetings.

For more information on the collaborative Forever Valentine cards, please visit https://culturegreetings.com/collections/charlie-wilson.

About Culture GreetingsCulture Greetings is a Black-owned greeting card brand. Customers pick a card online and write a note inside using handwriting fonts that mirror real penmanship. Through innovative technology, Culture Greetings will print, stamp and mail the cards directly to the recipient. The platform now offers same-day greeting card pickup in partnership with Walgreens in-store photo prints. For more information visit: https://CultureGreetings.com

About P Music GroupEstablished in 1998, P Music Group, Inc. is a record label and artist management company providing recording, publishing, tour and concert production, marketing, and publicity services. Founder and CEO, Michael Paran launched the company when he signed multi-platinum funk group, The GAP Band. He has been at the forefront of establishing R&B Icon Charlie Wilson's (founding member and lead singer of The GAP Band) solo career beginning in the late 90's to present day. To date P Music Group clients have garnered over twenty top ten singles, thirteen number one records, fifteen Grammy-Award nominations, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, NAACP Awards & nominations, Soul Train Awards, and multiple Billboard and Pollstar top ranking arena tours. Charlie Wilson's memoir, "I Am Charlie Wilson," was a bestseller on both the New York Times and Washington Post bestseller lists. For the full P Music Group roster and latest news visit www.pmusicgroup.com

Media Contact for Culture Greetings: Ayana Young, The Young Group PR yana@theyounggrouppr.com 347-496-2494

Media Contact for Charlie Wilson/P Music Group: Karen Lee / Karen@w-wpr.com Juanita Stephens / JuanitaStephenspr@gmail.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culture-greetings-introduces-new-forever-valentine-cards-in-partnership-with-rb-icon-charlie-wilson-and-p-music-group-inc-301224040.html

SOURCE Culture Greetings