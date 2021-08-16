Cultural Competency Expert Sheila Thorne Named To 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People In Life Sciences Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG) congratulates its President and CEO, Sheila Thorne, for being named to the 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 . PharmaVOICE Magazine is the only worldwide-audited industry publication that reaches 60,000 key decision-makers along the entire life-sciences continuum. PharmaVOICE released its 2021 list of the 100 most inspiring people in life sciences on August 1, identifying industry thought leaders and innovators who have made the most significant impact.

"Sheila is being recognized because of her inspirational qualities, her ability to view industry trends as opportunities, her passion, conviction, and ability to innovate, and her dedication to improving the lives of patients," said Taren Grom, co-founder, and editor, PharmaVOICE.

"I am honored and humbled by this recognition," said Thorne. "The COVID-19 pandemic has glaringly illuminated longstanding health disparities and inequities in the healthcare system," said Thorne. "I have focused my professional life on promoting health equity for people of color, and there is still much more work to be done. I am thrilled to join this amazing group of inspiring leaders and thank PharmaVOICE for this honor," continued Thorne.

" Sheila Thorne is a nationally recognized leader in the fields of cultural competence and health equity who has devoted her professional career to improving health care access, quality, and outcomes for our nation's diverse communities. She is committed to eliminating disparities in health and health care through empowerment strategies that are helping to bring about meaningful and sustainable changes in our institutions and service delivery systems," said Robert C. Like, MD, MS, Emeritus Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

For the past two decades, Thorne has provided cross-cultural educational programs across a broad range of therapeutic categories for a vast array of pharmaceutical and healthcare executives, clinical researchers, physician groups, and patient advocacy organizations. Driven by her lived experience in communities of color, she skillfully guides organizations in how to take their awareness to transformative action from molecule to market in their outreach and engagement of racially, ethnically, and linguistically diverse populations.

"I heartily congratulate Sheila Thorne on being selected for a 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Award. This distinction is very much deserved. It is extremely fitting considering the times we live in and the importance of advocating for social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion in healthcare delivery, which she has been pushing for over the past decades. I consider her to be my most important colleague in working in this area. She is, indeed, the standard-bearer, and I wish her continued success," said Richard Allen Williams, MD, FACC, FAHA, FACP, President and CEO, Minority Health Institute, Inc.

"Now is the time to be disruptive and challenge all stakeholders in the health ecosystem to do a better job in reaching out to those disproportionately affected by chronic disease, disability, and premature death - no matter what they look like, what language they speak, or where they come from," concluded Thorne.

Amid the pandemic of COVID-19, the PharmaVOICE annual in-person event has again been reimagined. They are excited to offer the global community a virtual Celebration on September 9 featuring four exciting panels and four "Ask the PharmaVOICE 100 anything…" sessions. It's FREE to attend — be sure to register at www.pharmavoice-events.com to be eligible for prizes and giveaways! Be part of the Celebration!

For more information, log onto Sheilathorne.com

PRESS CONTACT: Candace Sandy 316629@email4pr.com | Tel: (929) 249-2265| Twitter: @candacesandy

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultural-competency-expert-sheila-thorne-named-to-2021-pharmavoice-100-most-inspiring-people-in-life-sciences-industry-301355827.html

SOURCE Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group (MHMG)