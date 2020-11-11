Cultivating Talent And Growing Relationships - Signature Consultants Ranks Among The Largest And Fastest Growing Staffing Firms In The U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Consultants, a leading IT and professional staffing, consulting, managed solutions and direct placement provider, is proud to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on their 2020 list of Fastest Growing U.S. Staffing Firms, and ranked as the 15 th Largest U.S. IT Staffing Firm and 45 th Largest U.S. Staffing Firm.

"This recognition brings us great honor as it validates the incredible work ethic of our teams, the dedication of our consultants, and the confidence and trust of our clients," said Dr. Jay Cohen, Founder and CEO, Signature Consultants. "We remain focused on our core values of 'Doing the Right Thing,' striving for honesty and integrity, and treating everyone with a 'friends first' attitude. These philosophies have fueled our tremendous growth from the company's inception."

To qualify for the 2020 Fastest Growing Staffing Firms list, companies must have posted a compound annual growth rate of at least 15% in U.S. staffing revenue from 2015 through 2019 with at least $1 million in recorded revenue in 2015.

"The companies ranked on this year's list are breaking through barriers to growth across revenue thresholds, industry sectors, business models and a highly competitive talent landscape," SIA President Barry Asin said. "We offer our congratulations to the fastest-growing firms on the rapid growth they've achieved and their individual commitments to a high-performance culture."

The annual Largest IT Staffing Firms list ranks, by revenue, companies that generated at least $100 million in U.S. IT temporary staffing revenue last year. Overall, SIA identified 55 firms that qualified to be on the list. Added together, these firms generated $23.3 billion in such revenue. Similarly, the annual Largest U.S. Staffing Firms list ranks firms that generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2019.

"Understanding the needs of our clients, consultants and internal employees is at the heart of our continued success and growth," Cohen said. "Our long-term relationships with clients and consultants allow us to recruit and retain the best talent and deliver outstanding results for our partners. We are able to help our clients meet their strategic goals because we've already built personal connections with the best in the business."

About Signature Consultants, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Signature Consultants was established in 1997 with a singular focus: to provide clients and consultants with superior staffing solutions. With 29 locations throughout North America, Signature annually deploys thousands of consultants to support, run and manage their clients' technology needs. Signature offers IT staffing, consulting, managed solutions, and direct placement services. For more information on the company, please visit https://www.sigconsult.com. Signature Consultants is the parent company to Hunter Hollis and Madison Gunn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cultivating-talent-and-growing-relationships--signature-consultants-ranks-among-the-largest-and-fastest-growing-staffing-firms-in-the-us-301170321.html

SOURCE Signature Consultants