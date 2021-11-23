Culp, Inc. To Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter fiscal 2022 conference call on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.

Culp, Inc. (CULP) - Get Culp, Inc. Report today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter fiscal 2022 conference call on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company's financial and operating results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2021. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The live webcast of Culp's conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, December 2, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. An internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same link.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

