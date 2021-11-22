Cullinan Oncology To Participate In The Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthconX Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will be participating in the 4 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference from November 30 th to December 2 nd, 2021.

Nadim Ahmed, Cullinan's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday December 1 st, 2021 at 2:15pm ET.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Cullinan's management should contact their Evercore representative.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company with a diversified pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates across multiple modalities. The Company's strategy is to focus on advanced stage assets with novel technology platforms and differentiated mechanisms, developed through both internal discovery and external collaboration. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

