Cullinan Oncology Announces Management Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) ("Cullinan"), an oncology company seeking to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient, today announced that Jon Wigginton, M.D. is stepping down from his day-to-day role as Chief Medical Officer, and will assume the role of Chairman of the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and Senior Advisor to the CEO.

"I want to thank Jon for his many contributions to Cullinan, having helped the company transition to a public, clinical-stage biotech company, and establishing the clinical infrastructure necessary to run multiple global clinical trials," stated Owen Hughes, Cullinan's Chief Executive Officer. "More importantly, I'm delighted that we will continue to benefit from Jon's experience and clinical development expertise as we progress a diversified pipeline of novel targeted and immuno-oncology agents into the clinic."

"I am pleased to continue to work with Owen and my valued colleagues at Cullinan in our quest to help those living with cancer," stated Dr. Wigginton. "I am looking forward to further assisting the outstanding team at Cullinan, and to providing strategic oversight of the depth and breadth of Cullinan's innovative development programs."

About Cullinan OncologyCullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company's strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

