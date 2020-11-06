Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, Rated By U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® In "Best Law Firms" Of 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, was rated in the "Best Law Firms" of 2021 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® for their work on behalf of injured individuals in two different practice areas. The firm was previously ranked in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms" and is honored to receive rankings again in the 11th Edition. Such recognition signifies that a firm's peers and clients hold them in high regard, so it is a great privilege to earn a coveted spot in this publication.

Among the factors that have led Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, to receive national recognition is their great success in winning numerous multi-million-dollar recoveries for severely injured clients, including landmark verdicts in cases concerning medical malpractice and catastrophic injuries caused by truck accidents. To date, this has amounted to over $350 million won for clients.

The firm's success is due largely in part to the fact that Cullan & Cullan is home to a team of highly skilled attorneys who are also doctors. Thus, they provide a unique skill set that makes them stand out from the competition. The firm's team of doctor-lawyers is composed of Dr. Sam Cullan, Dr. Gene Cullan, Dr. Joe Cullan, and Dr. Pat Cullan, all of whom are knowledgeable about the intersection of law and medicine. Furthermore, as a boutique firm, they only accept a small number of cases at a time, giving each client the personalized attention they deserve.

Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, was ranked for their work in Kansas City, Missouri as follows in "Best Law Firms" of 2021:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

To earn this distinction, Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Lawyers, underwent a rigorous U.S. News — Best Lawyers® review process that all qualifying firms vying for a "Best Law Firms" ranking must pass. In addition, before firms can even undergo this process, they must have at least one attorney who was an honoree in the corresponding year's The Best Lawyers in America© — the 2021 Edition only listed the top 6% of United States practicing legal professionals.

The U.S. News — Best Lawyers® selection process includes an in-depth review conducted by leading lawyers and an analysis of peer and client feedback. Submission packets are also collected from eligible practices in which they may highlight any information considered noteworthy, such as past accomplishments. All data is reviewed and consolidated into a "Best Law Firms" score. Firms are then ranked along three tiers according to these scores; those with the very highest scores are placed in Tier 1.

For more than 30 years, Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, has represented injured clients in a wide array of injury claims, including birth injuries, medical malpractice, truck accidents, defective products, nursing home abuse, spinal cord injuries, car accidents, and more. The attorneys truly care about fighting for wronged individuals, and even push to prevent the same harm from coming to others by increasing public awareness and education efforts.

To learn more about Cullan & Cullan, Doctors Practicing Law, visit doctorspracticinglaw.com. Information about U.S. News — Best Lawyers® can be found at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

