Culinary Educator Celebrates 10-Year Milestone And 6,300 Graduates

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of online learning across nearly all education sectors, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier) celebrates 10 years of successfully teaching culinary arts with acclaimed chef instructors to more than 6,300 graduates. Through its Boulder campus, Escoffier is the only accredited culinary school to also offer 100 percent online culinary degrees and diplomas with kitchen lab courses and industry externships.

Founded in 2010 with schools in Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colo., the school brings renowned culinary legend Auguste Escoffier's vision to life with a focus on providing students with a well-balanced business curriculum, a centering on sustainability, a solid foundation in classic yet modern methods and techniques, and the ability to work in a team environment. In Escoffier's 10th anniversary year, the Boulder campus has added two new programs to its online portfolio: Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Baking and Pastry as well as Food and Beverage Operations, giving students additional experience and options. Now students can choose between these two programs in addition to existing diploma programs in culinary arts and pastry arts and an Associate of Occupational Studies Degree in Culinary Arts.

Graduates from Escoffier culinary programs have obtained a variety of positions with the industry including executive chefs at acclaimed restaurants, entrepreneurs starting their own restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and catering companies and respected culinarians in the foodservice industry. Escoffier students also receive lifetime career services support.

"When Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts was founded 10 years ago, the concept of teaching culinary school online seemed absurd. It was our founder's innovative spirit and belief in its viability that helped the Escoffier team navigate obstacles and evolve over time," said Tracy Lorenz, Escoffier's president and CEO.

The school's culinary training and education has grown into one of the industry's top-ranked culinary educators, as ranked by USA Today, Chef's Pencil and Niche. Graduates include those from all 50 states and 16 countries in both on-campus and online programs who have completed diploma and degree programs. In 2020, Escoffier was designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company and an "Effective Practice Award Winner for Innovate 2020," by The Online Learning Consortium (OLC) due to their unique assessment model, " Enhancing Skills-Based Education Through Video Feedback."

As part of Escoffier's hands-on programs, students focus on sustainable practices and farm-to-table philosophy and learn essential business skills required to meet the changing demands of the industry. In addition, Escoffier students have the option to be included in Escoffier's Alumni Network , a vibrant community network that also provides job placement and career assistance benefits for graduates.

"Escoffier inspires people in the culinary arts today because of the standards he set more than a hundred years ago. Professional chefs have all been trained in the recipes, techniques and methods of Escoffier, something that proves above all else the impact he had on this industry," said Jack Larson, founder.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE).

