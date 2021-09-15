CUJO AI Protects 40 Million Households, Creates New Revenue Streams For Network Operators

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in intelligent broadband solutions that empower Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to optimize and monetize their networks, today announced that it has surpassed a major milestone: CUJO AI is now available in 40 million households, and covers more than 1 billion devices, the largest inventory of devices in the world, with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

CUJO AI platform leverages an advanced set of machine-learning algorithms that can detect, recognize and classify connected devices, used applications and web content, security threats, and privacy risks from vast amounts of network data. Network operators that deploy CUJO AI solutions on their infrastructure offer advanced protection and ensure seamless device management on home, mobile, and public networks.

"The majority of end-users see ISPs as responsible for their security online," says Einaras von Gravrock, CEO, CUJO AI. "Our clients see it as an opportunity. They already have a proven track record of bundling or cross-selling our security solutions to end-users as a value-added service."

Last year, the company announced that another Tier-1 network service provider in Canada had chosen its services, making it the fourth top 5 residential broadband provider in Canada to deploy CUJO AI Digital Life Protection solutions. CUJO AI also provides its AI-powered cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions to the largest US broadband operators, Comcast and Charter Communications.

Market leaders trust CUJO AI to help them improve the in-home experiences for their broadband customer base by providing the tools to generate actionable customer insights and build value-added services for the home user. CUJO AI enables professional home network security monitoring, including real-time threat detection, data breach prevention, home network management, and many more functions, that equip end-users with the modern tools to take full control of their connected lives and secure their families online.

"We are proud to be trusted by the major network operators to address their increasing need to provide end-users with a seamlessly integrated suite of Digital Life Protection services. This milestone demonstrates that CUJO AI continues to stand out from the competition as we grow exponentially in market share, proving our technical and operational expertise," continues Einaras von Gravrock.

CUJO AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community and the Global AI Action Alliance. The company participates in the activities of a select group of the world's most promising scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation, harnessing the transformative potential of AI, accelerating the adoption of trusted, transparent, and inclusive AI systems globally.

The latest industry recognition for CUJO AI includes the Best Machine Learning Platform award at the annual AI Breakthrough Awards, Cutting Edge in Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT) award at Global InfoSec Awards 2021, Best Network AI Innovation at Future Digital Awards 2021, Best Secured Network Initiative at Broadband World Forum 2020 Awards, Gold Winners in the Innovative Services category at Edison Awards 2020, Winners of the BIG Innovation Awards 2020, and Most Innovative Security Strategy at Leading Lights Awards 2019.

About CUJO AICUJO AI provides advanced multi-layered cybersecurity as a product for internet service providers, which allows them to protect end-users' devices and home networks. Major mobile and broadband providers partner with CUJO AI to offer security as an added-value service to their clients. Thanks to a unified approach that encompasses AI algorithms and an unmatched scale of its database, the company's products have a proven positive impact on their partner telecom revenue streams and customer retention. As the only comparative platform deployed to monitor over 1 billion devices, CUJO AI offers the most advanced AI algorithms to help its clients uncover previously unavailable insights about devices on their networks. Data processed by these algorithms is in full compliance with all privacy regulations.

