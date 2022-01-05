Cuisine Solutions Celebrates 5th International Sous Vide Day On January 26th & Honors Birthday Of Dr. Bruno Goussault, Founder Of Modern Sous Vide

STERLING, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine Solutions Inc. , (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting the sous vide cooking technique, will host a virtual celebration for International Sous Vide Day on January 26 th, honoring the 80 th birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the Master of Modern Sous Vide. Dr. Goussault pioneered the sous vide method over 50 years ago in 1971.

The digital experience, which will be emceed by Gerard Bertholon, Chief Strategy Officer of Cuisine Solutions, will give guests an inside look at the artistry and evolution of the sous vide cooking method through a presentation of cooking demonstrations and recipes. Industry insiders and renowned chefs will honor Dr. Bruno Goussault's birthday and shine a light on his brilliant work over the last 51 years. The event is free and open to those who want to join, and the public is encouraged to register at www.internationalsousvideday.com for event updates and exclusive International Sous Vide Day recipes.

The sous vide video cooking demonstrations will spotlight top industry chefs, who will each showcase a different sous vide dish using Cuisine Solutions products that guests can recreate at home. These ambassadors of sous vide will include Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef and acclaimed restaurateur of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel, Marc Ehrler, Vice President of Culinary at Hilton Americas, Eric Barale, Senior Director of Culinary at The Apollo Group, and Scott Randolph, Interim VP of Culinary Development at IHOP. Recipes will include Chef Boulud's Glazed Pork Belly with beluga lentil ragout, root vegetables, and mustard jus, Chef Ehrler's Seared Sous Vide Octopus with wilted escarole, fennel, and lemon, Chef Barale's 72-Hour Beef Short Rib with shiraz sauce, braised endives and baby carrots and Chef Randolph's Cali Roasted Turkey Melt.

The event will also highlight scenes from the International Sous Vide Day kick-off preview party that Chef Daniel Boulud will host on January 12 th for select VIPs at The Bar at Daniel. The evening will feature a presentation of small sous vide plates by Chef Boulud and sous vide cocktails by Grand Marnier in collaboration with the food scientists at CREA, the education, consulting and innovation arm of Cuisine Solutions.

International Sous Vide Day will come to a close with a virtual happy birthday message to the true master himself, Dr. Bruno Goussault, paying homage to his legacy in sous vide. Dr. Goussault serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and founded the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA), where he taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Ya nnick Alléno, Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller, Anne-Sophie Pic,and Joël Robuchon, among many others. Since its inception, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world. Dr. Goussault holds a seat on the board of the Association des Chimistes (Association of Chemists) and Ingénieurs et Cadres des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires (Engineers and Managers of Agricultural and Food Industries) and was named as one of the 100 visionaries in the Albert Einstein Legacy Project's Genius: 100 Visions of the Future initiative.

Further information can be found at: www.internationalsousvideday.com, and www.cuisinesolutions.com.

