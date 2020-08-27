Cuisinart Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed In New Jersey State Court By Johnson // Becker, PLLC

This lawsuit alleges that Conair Corporation., the manufacturer of the Cuisinart pressure cooker, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosion lawsuits. The firm represents over 200 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint alleging that Conair Corporation., the manufacturer of the Cuisinart pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers. The Complaint was filed on behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Eduar and Bianca Arias, as well as their minor daughter.

The Arias' Cuisinart pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on September 3, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Mrs. Arias and her daughter sustained severe thermal burns to their bodies. According to the Complaint, the Cuisinart pressure cookers are marketed as having "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, the Arias allege that the Cuisinart pressure cookers contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC in connection with Anapol Weiss.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuisinart-pressure-cooker-lawsuit-filed-in-new-jersey-state-court-by-johnson--becker-pllc-301119877.html

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC