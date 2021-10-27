Cue Health To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq:HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Cue will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (888) 708-0136 for domestic callers or (929) 517-9009 for international callers, using conference ID: 4474295. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Company's website at investors.cuehealth.com. A replay of the webinar will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Cue Health (Nasdaq:HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision.

