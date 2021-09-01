Cue Health Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue Health" or "Cue"), a health technology company, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cue intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HLTH".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Cowen and Company, LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG, LLC will also act as a lead manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cue

Cue is a health technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable and connected health data. Cue offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare providers access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work, or at the point-of-care, all in a device that fits in the palm of your hand. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego.

Media Inquiries

press@cuehealth.com

Sard Verbinnen & Co CueHealth-SVC@SARDVERB.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cue-health-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301367899.html

SOURCE Cue Health