Cue Health Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue Health") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a health technology company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cue Health. All of the shares are being offered and sold by Cue Health. Cue Health's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Cue Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 23, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cue Health

Cue Health is a health technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable and connected health data. Cue Health offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare providers access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work, or at the point-of-care, all in a device that fits in the palm of your hand. Cue Health was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement date and the closing date. The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms of the offering or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue Health's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

