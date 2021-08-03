Cue Biopharma To Present Corporate Update At The Upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference being held August 9-10 2021.

During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will provide a corporate update highlighting clinical progress on CUE-101, the lead Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) IL-2 based therapeutic, in clinical trials for the treatment of second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The presentation will also focus on the Company's platform developments and pipeline progress including its next clinical candidate CUE-102, targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, which will be evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to commence in 1H22. Presentation Details BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference Date and Time: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EDT The webcasted fireside chat will be hosted on the conference website and available only to conference participants. Please visit www.BTIG.com for more information.

About BTIG BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 650 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 19 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

About Cue BiopharmaCue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company's proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

