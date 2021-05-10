Cue Biopharma To Host Business Update Call And Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company's website.

Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide a clinical update from the Company's ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101, including discussing the confirmed partial response (PR) recently reported in one patient receiving CUE-101 as second-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Management will also provide an update on the Company's most recent technology platform developments and pipeline progress as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.

Webcast Details Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Investors: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10014734 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144898

About Cue BiopharmaCue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Investor ContactGeorge B. Zavoico, Ph.D.VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development Cue Biopharma, Inc. gzavoico@cuebio.com

Media ContactDarren Opland, Ph.D.LifeSci Communications darren@lifescicomms.com