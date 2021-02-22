Cue Biopharma to Present At The 7th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient's body, announced today that Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma, will deliver an oral presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the 7 th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360° Conference on February 25, 2021.

Presentation Details Title: Next Generation Synthetic Vaccines Immuno-STATs: Drugging the Tumor-specific T-cell Repertoire Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. EST

Dr. Suri will present an overview of the Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform and its next generation derivative, Neo-STAT™. He will also highlight the IL-2 based CUE-100 series Immuno-STATs exemplified by CUE-101, the Company's lead clinical candidate for HPV+ R/M HNSCC and CUE-102, our second drug program designed to target Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) specific T cells for the treatment of patients with solid and hematological cancers. The overview will include data supporting mechanistic advantages of the Immuno-STAT and Neo-STAT approach to targeting and activating disease-relevant T cells directly in the patient's body.

Panel Details Title: Vaccine Expert Discussion Date and Time: Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EST

About Immuno-STATThe company's Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) biologics are designed for targeted modulation of disease-associated T cells in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. Each of our biologic drugs is designed using our proprietary scaffold comprising: 1) a pMHC to provide selectivity through interaction with the T cell receptor (TCR), and 2) a unique co-stimulatory signaling molecule to modulate the activity of the target T cells.

The simultaneous engagement of co-regulatory molecules and pMHC binding mimics the signals delivered by antigen presenting cells (APCs) to T cells during a natural immune response. This design enables Immuno-STAT biologics to engage with the T cell population of interest, resulting in highly targeted T cell modulation. Because our drug candidates are delivered directly in the patient's body (in vivo), they are fundamentally different from other T cell therapeutic approaches that require the patients' T cells to be extracted, modified outside the body (ex vivo), and reinfused.

About Cue BiopharmaCue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the potential of the CUE 100 series for anti-tumor activity; the potential benefits of the company's Immuno-STAT™ platform biologics; the anticipated results of the company's drug development efforts, including study results; the company's expectations regarding regulatory developments and expected future operating results; and statements regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Important factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company's limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; the company's ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company's research and development efforts its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including COVID-19, including possible effects on the company's operations and clinical trials; negative or inconclusive results from the company's clinical trials or preclinical studies or serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company's reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future; the company's ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact George B. Zavoico, Ph.D.VP, Investor Relations & Corporate DevelopmentCue Biopharma, Inc. gzavoico@cuebio.com

Media ContactKaren O'Shea, Ph.D.LifeSci Communications koshea@lifescicomms.com