Cubii Ranked 77th Fastest-Growing Company In North America On Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubii (Fitness Cubed, Inc.), a creator of innovative fitness equipment and wellness solutions for all ages, today announced it ranked No. 77 overall and No. 4 in the Electronics/ Hardware category on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list, ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Now in its 26 th year, the Fast 500 list selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019, a period in which Cubii grew 1,506%.

"Our mission at Cubii is to provide solutions that help people build healthy habits. The rapid growth we've seen over these past few years speaks to the magic that comes from listening to our consumers and helping them solve real problems," said Arnav Dalmia, Cubii, CEO. "This momentum shows how the wellness industry is becoming more approachable -- and we're honored to be part of the movement that's getting it there."

Founded in 2014 via a Kickstarter campaign, Cubii has helped over 600,000 individuals around the world stay active thanks to its popular, compact seated ellipticals and related accessories that cater to all ages, abilities and lifestyles.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175 percent to 106,508 percent from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450 percent.

About CubiiCubii is changing how the world thinks about fitness. We help people create and maintain healthy habits by providing innovative, effective, and accessible fitness solutions that fit easily into everyday life. By making exercise approachable for people of all physical abilities, ages, and lifestyles, we help hundreds of thousands of users stay active and motivated throughout their health and wellness journeys. To learn more, visit www.cubii.com.

