Cubic Selected To Develop Protected Communications Solution For Army Unmanned Systems

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract worth $7.5 million to develop and flight test prototype software-defined radios (SDR) for the U.S. Army. The contract is part of an effort to develop a next-generation datalink waveform for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). The SDRs will feature an emerging communications waveform, designed to operate in contested environments.

"Cubic understands the critical need for forward-deployed warfighter nodes of various types to enable communication in increasingly contested environments," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. "Our cooperation with the U.S. Army will embed the most modern and resilient protected communications capabilities into a deployment-ready form factor to meet warfighter needs."

Cubic's advanced solution will be offered in a package with optimized size, weight, power and cooling for hosting on several host platforms including the U.S. Army's small unmanned aerial system platforms. Successful flight tests at the end of the one-year program are expected to inform future waveform specifications and future related acquisitions.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005067/en/