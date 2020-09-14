Cubic's Nuvotronics Receives DMEA Microelectronics Trusted Source Certifications

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced Nuvotronics, which operates within its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division received certifications from the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) as a Trusted Source for Post...

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced Nuvotronics, which operates within its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division received certifications from the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) as a Trusted Source for Post Processing and Package/Assembly services. Nuvotronics is one out of approximately 80 contractors in the U.S. to be certified. Nuvotronics is now a part of the DMEA's Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO), which provides the Department of Defense (DoD) with trusted and assured suppliers of microelectronics parts essential to combat operations.

"This certification will support the continued evolution of our innovative and proven additive manufacturing process that offers trusted solutions for the advancement of U.S. platforms," said Martin Amen, vice president and general manager, Cubic Nuvotronics. "Additionally, it gives our customers the added reassurance in our advanced technologies particularly within 5G and Satellite Communications."

"The Post Processing and Package/Assembly trusted services accreditation puts Nuvotronics in a unique and exclusive position to provide the U.S. government and its supporting subcontractors with a consistent, reliable and secure supply chain, free from counterfeit or manipulated electronic parts," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Systems. "We are honored to be included among the DMEA-accredited suppliers for the DoD."

The certification aligns with Nuvotronics initiative to provide and support leading technologies for the U.S. government's focus on Microelectronics, 5G, Space and Electronic Warfare. The certification includes secure access to rare microelectronics design and fabrication skills for systems capable of ensuring technological superiority over potential adversaries.

Nuvotronics has assured access to state-of-the-art foundries through modern trust and assurance methods and demonstration. This also allows for secure government contracting collaboration across the industry utilizing TAPO.

