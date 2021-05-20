Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it was awarded the designation of "VETS Indexes Recognized Employer," from the 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced it was awarded the designation of "VETS Indexes Recognized Employer," from the 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. A firm dedicated to promoting veteran employment, VETS Indexes and its awards program recognizes Cubic's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005921/en/

Cubic recognized as a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer.

"Being named a VETS Indexes Recognized Employer is a true testament to our ongoing efforts to implement effective policies and practices that support and meet the needs of our service members and veterans," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. "We recognize that veterans bring unique and diversified skillsets to our workforce and we remain committed to the hiring, retention and professional development of our military veterans."

The first inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards are based on VETS Indexes' granular and objective 65-question survey, which evaluates employers across the following five categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

More than 300 employers participated in this competitive process, with over 100 organizations submitting completed surveys to be considered for the awards. Responding organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments and nonprofit groups. The VETS Indexes Employer Awards are reserved only for the organizations with standout veteran-related efforts.

"We are proud to employ veterans whose expertise is critical to the development of our innovative training solutions and services for our military customers," said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation. "CVET, our veterans employee resource group advocates and provides support for our veterans and military reservists. We have been successful in creating an inclusive workplace for veterans through engagement activities and events facilitated by our connected network of CVET members."

For more information on the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, please visit: vetsindexes.com/employer-awards. If you are interested in viewing the full list of awardees, please visit: vetsindexes.com/employer-awards-results.

VETS Indexes also hosts the biannual Employing U.S. Vets Conference, a discussion of best practices related to veteran employment among the top minds across corporate America, government agencies and nonprofit groups.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005921/en/