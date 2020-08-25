Cubic Launches Trip Planning Services For Chicago's Regional Transportation Authority

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division recently launched customer contact center services for the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), the financial and oversight body for Chicago Transit...

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division recently launched customer contact center services for the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), the financial and oversight body for Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra and Pace Suburban Bus. Cubic now offers customer trip planning services for RTA out of its Western New York operations center based in Amherst, NY.

"With our experience developing and deploying the Ventra system for Chicago, we are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with the RTA to provide regional trip planning customer contact center services," Sushil Rajendran, vice president and general manager, Central Region, Americas for Cubic Transportation Systems. "Expanding our services will allow us to continue to improve the overall travel experience for Chicagoans."

Cubic's services for RTA include configuration of an interactive voice response (IVR) system and inbound live agent contact center services to support the RTA's Chicago-area Travel Information Center (TIC) services. Cubic's telephony solution allows RTA customers to obtain information through an IVR self-service channel or by speaking with a customer service representative. Cubic has designed and implemented telephony solutions and contact centers throughout the world that average nearly 600,000 IVR calls and 200,000 live agent calls monthly.

"We are happy to partner with Cubic to operate the RTA Travel Information Center, which is a vital resource for customers using the regional transit system across Northeastern Illinois," said Michael VanDekreke, director, Mobility Services at the Regional Transportation Authority.

Cubic services RTA's TIC from its 21,000 square foot operations center in Western New York which officially opened in September of 2019.

About Cubic Corporation

