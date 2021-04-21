Cubic Expands Automated Fare Collection To Vancouver's HandyDART System

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems business division is expanding the current Compass automated fare collection (AFC) system to Metro Vancouver's 347 vehicle paratransit system, HandyDART. As of March 2021, three buses have received installations. HandyDART is a shared ride service for passengers with physical or cognitive disabilities who are unable to use conventional public transit without assistance. Cubic will provide equipment to extend existing forms of payment enjoyed by travelers on the conventional system to HandyDART customers. The expansion will enable electronic validation of Compass card product and include 'Tap to Pay' options such as contactless credit cards and mobile phone payments.

"We are honored to expand our partnership with TransLink to broaden the reach of the highly successful Compass fare collection system to the region's paratransit fleet of vehicles," said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "By expanding to new operators in Vancouver, we are bringing our NextCity™ vision to life by providing a more integrated customer experience and improving operations and analytics for TransLink."

The project will provide greater convenience and improved accessibility for travelers by offering contactless ways to pay for journeys, while improving safety and security for paratransit riders and operators through reduced cash handling. Additionally, paratransit riders will have one less barrier to TransLink's conventional fleet of low floor with ramp and high floor with lift vehicles and accessible SkyTrain light rapid transit stations through a common fare payment platform.

"At Cubic, we strive to create convenient and easy-to-use transportation systems that meet the needs of residents and travelers in the cities we serve," said Matt Newsome, senior vice president and general manager, North America West, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Continuing our collaboration with TransLink allows us to enhance the travel experience for Metro Vancouver paratransit riders by offering more convenient forms of payment aboard HandyDART."

Cubic was awarded a contract from the South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority (TransLink) in October 2020 and will deliver over 1,200 pieces of equipment, including mobile validators, driver control units and external modems. As part of the project scope, Cubic will also provide ongoing operations and maintenance support for the equipment. Full installation will begin in July 2021.

