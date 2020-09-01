Cubic And WMATA Introduce SmarTrip On IPhone And Apple Watch For National Capital Region

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) enabled SmarTrip on the iPhone and Apple Watch, giving transit riders a contactless way to...

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) enabled SmarTrip on the iPhone and Apple Watch, giving transit riders a contactless way to pay for their journeys on trains and buses in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In addition, Cubic and WMATA have launched their first mobile app for the region - the SmarTrip app.

With SmarTrip on the iPhone and Apple Watch, riders can add their SmarTrip card to Apple Wallet and easily use their iPhone and Apple Watch to "tap and ride" at gates and fareboxes at Metro and nine regional transit partners. SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch offers the ability to instantly view balances and top-up stored value with Apple Pay through Apple Wallet, eliminating physical contact and standing in line at ticket vending machines.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that there is a critical need for contactless payment technologies, especially within public transit," said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are excited to work with WMATA and Apple to deliver an easy-to-use solution that will change the way transit riders pay for their fares while minimizing physical touch points to ensure safety."

"The SmarTrip app is a game changer for Metro riders, providing an integrated payment and management system when combined with Apple Wallet," said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. "Paying to ride Metro is now faster, safer and easier than ever before."

With a fully integrated user interface, the new SmarTrip app gives users the ability to manage their SmarTrip card on iPhone and Apple Watch, plan and manage their trips, view arrivals and save their frequent destinations and stops through the Trip Tools feature. The SmarTrip app supports SmartBenefits and Senior SmarTrip card users and allows for flexible payment options including credit/debit cards, account cash and Apple Pay.

For more information, please visit wmata.com/ApplePay.

