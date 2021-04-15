Cubic And MTC Launch Clipper On IPhone And Apple Watch

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) have introduced Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, giving transit riders a contactless way to...

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) have introduced Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, giving transit riders a contactless way to pay for their trips on trains, buses and ferries in the San Francisco Bay Area. Cubic and MTC have launched their first mobile app for the region, the Clipper app, a helpful tool for card and account management. Riders now have the convenience of a contactless fare payment option on their iPhone, eliminating multiple touchpoints throughout the transit riding experience and simplifying commutes.

With Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, riders can add their Clipper card to Apple Wallet and easily use their iPhone and Apple Watch to tap at gates and fareboxes at Clipper's 24 partner transit agencies. Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch offers the ability to instantly view balances and top-up cash value with Apple Pay through the Apple Wallet app, eliminating physical contact and standing in line at ticket vending machines.

"Contactless transit payment and the Clipper mobile app are changing the way Bay Area transit riders move around their city, giving users more control and making public transit safer and more convenient," said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "The expansion of digital payments to transit is a testament to technology companies and agencies working together to deliver customer-focused mobility solutions to the public."

"With COVID-19 safety procedures still in place, Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch offers convenient solutions for essential workers by honoring social distancing with no physical interaction needed by the rider," said Andrew B. Fremier, MTC deputy executive director for operations. "Plus, we think transit riders will enjoy the ease of managing their Clipper accounts from the new Clipper mobile app."

The Clipper app streamlines the benefits of the reloadable contactless smartcard used for transit fare payment in the San Francisco Bay Area into a user-friendly mobile app. Riders can download the Clipper app, add cash value or purchase their transit passes. All available retail tickets and pass types can be purchased via the Clipper mobile app.

The Clipper app will also be available on Google Pay in May, allowing Android users to pay fares, add value to their virtual cards and seamlessly board.

24 Bay Area transit services, including bus, BART, train, light rail and ferry, use the Clipper card system to deliver contactless fare payments and other benefits. Cubic launched the Clipper card system in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2009.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

