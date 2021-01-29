Cubic And LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option On Android

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) launched the regional TAP application for Android phones, delivering a safe, contactless way to pay transit fare on Metro and 25 additional TAP transit agencies in L.A. County.

Cubic and Metro produced the state-of-the-art mobile application, which brings together virtual fare payment, TAP card management, trip-finding, multimodal program information and more, in one easy-to-use app.

"Cubic's partnership with Metro has been a collaborative effort to continually deliver innovative solutions that simplify journeys for Metro riders," said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "The TAP app on Android ensures a safer, more convenient way to travel on Metro. Riders now have a TAP vending machine on their Android device and their entire account and journey can be managed from their device."

By adding the TAP app on an Android device, riders can "tap and ride", holding their device near the TAP validator upon boarding a bus or train and the fare is deducted immediately. The TAP app allows users to manage their TAP accounts and various multi-modal programs, such as Metro Bike Share, in addition to planning their journeys with a regional trip planner.

This Android release follows the iPhone and Apple Watch launch last September. For more information, visit taptogo.net.

