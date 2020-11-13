CUB Releases Guide To Help Consumers Reduce TV Costs

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to help consumers cut their costs during the pandemic, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) of Illinois has released its 2020 "Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs.

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its efforts to help consumers cut their costs during the pandemic, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) of Illinois has released its 2020 "Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs."

Visit this order form to get a free, printer-friendly copy of the 19-page publication, which has updated information on how to reduce bloated cable bills-or cut the cord completely.

CUB's guide outlines consumers' choices in the current market, provides strategies for negotiating with a cable provider, and explains options for ditching cable service entirely.

"One of the most common complaints CUB gets is about the cost of cable TV service," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said Friday. "TV is a key service for people during the pandemic, and we know people are concerned about cutting their costs. For consumers who are frustrated with their cable bills and considering alternatives to traditional TV, we hope this guide helps them get control of their TV costs, whether they stay with cable or cut the cord."

The guide gives tips on how to cut cable bills, outlines typical cable charges and summarizes popular streaming services. It includes possible options for cutting TV costs and a worksheet to help do the math on the cheapest plan possible to meet a household's viewing preferences.

This is the third edition of the guide. CUB reviewed more than 100 sources to find the tips to help consumers make the best choices for their TV service. To get emailed a free copy of "CUB's Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs," visit this order form.

Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cub-releases-guide-to-help-consumers-reduce-tv-costs-301172881.html

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board