Cub Cadet Electrifies Its Residential Lawn Care Line

Lithium-ion battery line features zero turns, tractors, walk-behind mowers and hand-held power equipment that offer uncompromising cut quality in a premium, powerful and hassle-free package.

KITCHENER, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Backed by 60 years of innovation and experience in developing industry-leading outdoor power equipment, Cub Cadet ® is launching a full electric lineup that promises no compromise to performance.

We've taken our top-selling models and redesigned them as fully-electric lithium-ion units.

"Our outdoor power equipment is built to perform, mow after mow," says Ed Zynomirski, Vice President of Independent Retail. "Our gas models are trusted because of that commitment, and we are so proud to announce a new lineup of electric-models that are powerful enough to uphold it."

Responding to increasing customer momentum behind electric outdoor power equipment, and building upon the legacy and reputation of their gas-powered products, Cub Cadet's electric lineup uncompromisingly provides all the tools needed to fine-tune your lawn - no matter the size. And with no need for gas, oil changes, spark plugs, belts or pulleys, users can also expect to achieve that Cub Cadet Signature Cut™ with even less maintenance.

"We've taken our top-selling models - like the Ultima Series Zero-Turn Mower, and the XT Enduro Series Tractor - and redesigned them as fully-electric lithium-ion units," says Zynomirski. "Both new electric counterparts - the Ultima ZT1 42E and the XT1 Enduro LT42E - offer up to two acres of cut time with no power fade, require less maintenance, are 64%* quieter, and are backed by a strong four-year battery and three-year full machine warranty."

According to Zynomirski, modern comforts have also been preserved, like automotive-inspired design and steering, automatic transmission, a USB charging port, adjustable seating and cruise control.

The full lineup of Cub Cadet electric products includes:

Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers:

Ultima ZT1 42E Zero Turn (available exclusively at Cub Cadet dealerships)

XT1 Enduro LT42E Riding Lawn Tractor

CC30E Mini Riding Mower

60 Volt MAX 21" Signature Cut™ Cordless Walk-Behind Mower

Battery-Powered Handheld Garden Tools (available online at Lowe's, Rona and Réno-Dépôt):

60 Volt MAX Chainsaw

60 Volt MAX Hedge Trimmer

60 Volt MAX Leaf Blower

60 Volt MAX String Trimmer

The electric lineup will be available in limited quantities online at cubcadet.ca , at local Cub Cadet dealerships, and at Lowe's, Rona and Réno-Dépôt, nationwide.

*A-weighted sound level per ISO-5395-1, 95% confidence comparing XT1 Enduro Series LT42 and Ultima Series ZT1 42.

About Cub CadetEstablished in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners - including zero-turn riders, lawn and garden tractors, battery and gasoline powered handheld and chore products, snow blowers and more. With the Canadian headquarters in Kitchener, Ontario, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people that depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit: www.cubcadet.ca .

SOURCE Cub Cadet Canada