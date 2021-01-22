CTV Presents IN THIS TOGETHER: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY SPECIAL, Hosted By Tyrone Edwards And Melissa Grelo, January 28

TheLede.ca Twitter.com/CTV_PR

- The special features remarkable Canadians sharing their personal and professional stories, along with celebrities raising awareness about mental health including Alanis Morissette, Jabari Greer, Malin Ackerman, Tyler Stewart, and more -

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV announced today an all-new special from Bell Media Studios, IN THIS TOGETHER: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY SPECIAL, hosted by ETALK's Tyrone Edwards and THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo, premiering Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p. m. ET /PT on CTV, CTV2, the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, and streaming on Crave.

After a tumultuous year, mental health matters now more than ever. Edwards and Grelo continue the crucial conversation about the importance of mental health as part of IN THIS TOGETHER: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY SPECIAL, featuring discussions with Canadians who share their individual mental health journey through a year that posed unique challenges across the country. From essential workers who risked their lives for their communities, to advocates continuing the fight for racial equality, the special is a reminder that the country must work together to bring about long-lasting, sustainable change to mental health awareness and support.

"A few years ago, Bell Let's Talk inspired me to identify how I could 'do my part,', and I started focusing my efforts on the lack of assistance for mental health in underserved communities, like the one I grew up in," said Edwards. "There are a lot of people who could use support with compounding issues that go unaddressed, including some that lead to irreparable damage. I want to talk about mental health because the people of my community will be better for it."

"The words 'in this together' have not rung true for all Canadians during this pandemic, and many people feel more alone, vulnerable, and isolated than ever," said Grelo. "From the long-term care resident, to the parent or student struggling with virtual school, to the remote community members needing lifesaving health care, everyone has a story and many need support. I hope this year's Bell Let's Talk Day continues vital conversations around how to support those struggling to cope because of this pandemic."

The special features several segments including themes around COVID-19 essential workers, parenting in a pandemic, race and mental health, and seniors' mental health. Plus, ETALK's Traci Melchor speaks with Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette about "normalizing" the mental health conversation.

Other notable guests appearing in the special include Aisha Alfa, Alan Doyle, Candy Palmater, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jabari Greer, Jewel, Johnny Reid, Malin Akerman, Mayim Bialik, Tyler Stewart, and more.

