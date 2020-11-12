CTV Is Home To THE MASKED DANCER, With A Special Premiere December 27

- Hosted by Craig Robinson, the celebrity competition series features panellists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale -- The all-new celebrity competition series based on the hit series THE MASKED SINGER heats up CTV's winter...

- Hosted by Craig Robinson, the celebrity competition series features panellists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale -- The all-new celebrity competition series based on the hit series THE MASKED SINGER heats up CTV's winter lineup in its regular Wednesday timeslot beginning Jan. 6 -

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 C/CNW/ - TV announced today that new series THE MASKED DANCER is set to join the network's winter schedule, with a special premiere Sunday, Dec. 27at 8 p.m. ETon CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Based on CTV's hit series THE MASKED SINGER, and inspired by a popular segment featured on CTV's THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, THE MASKED DANCERmoves to its regular Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Jan. 6. THE MASKED DANCER is the first in a robust lineup of programs headlining CTV's winter schedule, with additional premieres to be announced shortly.

The all-new celebrity competition series is hosted by comedian Craig Robinson, and features panellists Ken Jeong, who also appears on THE MASKED SINGER, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

"THE MASKED SINGER is an established hit for CTV, and we look forward to bringing this new twist on the format to Canadian viewers," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. " THE MASKED DANCERprovides continued strength to CTV's Wednesday night lineup, and delivers entertainment for the entire family."

THE MASKED DANCER features celebrity contestants performing dance routines while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving viewers - and the panellists - to guess their identities. The costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners, as well as back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. From hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing, and more - when it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit.

SOURCE CTV