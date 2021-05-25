CTV Announces Summer 2021 Schedule Headlined By LEGO MASTERS And THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME

- Competition builds on CTV this summer with the addition of reality series LEGO MASTERS ( June 1), hosted by Canadian actor Will Arnett; star-studded THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME ( June 14), hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton; and the...

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV revealed today a slate of new and returning series for the network's sizzling summer schedule, headlined by reality competition series LEGO MASTERS, airing Tuesdaysat 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, beginning June 1. Hosted by Canadian actor Will Arnett (ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT), the series follows teams of two LEGO enthusiasts as they go head-to-head with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks and infinite possibilities. Also heating things up this summer is THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME, airing Mondaysat 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, beginning June 14. Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel (NEW GIRL) and multiple Grammy ® Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, the game show offers a wry wink at modern dating featuring a star-studded roster of celebrity singles in their pursuit to find love this summer.

Additionally, the newly re-imagined version of the extreme obstacle course series, WIPEOUT, hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek, joins CTV's robust summer schedule on July 11 (with new episodes currently airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV Comedy Channel).

Returning to the CTV schedule are fan favourites for the whole family, including the celebrity filled word association gameshow THE $100,000 PYRAMID ( May 26); a new season of AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR ( May 31) featuring the Top 50 athletes; MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS ( June 2) with award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich, who are joined by iconic culinary legends for the most intense season in MASTERCHEF history; crafting competition MAKING IT ( June 24) from executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman; and sizzling matchmaking series LOVE ISLAND ( July 7), an ITV Studios and Motion Content Group format, returns five nights a week on CTV. Plus, CTV delivers a blockbuster film each week, Sundaysat 7 p.m. ET/PT, beginning May 30 .

